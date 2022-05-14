The Travel says: “In Vietnam, coffee isn't just a drink to start the day; it's something people enjoy morning, noon, and even night."

It advised travelers to try the ca phe sua da, a ground dark roast Vietnamese-grown coffee often served with ice with condensed milk that can be found on most sidewalk coffee stalls.

Vietnamese coffee is also popular among foreign media. CNN recently listed Vietnamese coffee among the 10 best in the world. The UK’s Telegraph newspaper has written that egg coffee is a unique, impressive, and must-try drink when in Vietnam.



Robusta coffee has earned Vietnam’s coffee industry three world records: as the country that produces and exports the most Robusta coffee; the country possessing a coffee-making culture with heritage values in barista art; and the country that is the best at mixing and enjoying Vietnamese coffee in diverse, creative, and unique ways./.

VNA