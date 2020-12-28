Politics 2020 –most successful year over past five years: PM The year 2020 can be said to be the most successful year of Vietnam during 2016-2020, as the country is among the few in the world posting a positive growth rate amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed.

Politics Vietnam becomes fastest growing national brand in the world The national brand of Vietnam has been valued at 319 billion USD for this year by UK’s leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance, a sharp increase of 29% in comparison to the previous year, thereby becoming the fastest growing national brand in the world.

Politics Government Office urged to better consulting role Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 25 urged the Government Office to better its consulting role to the PM and the Government, firstly in preparations for the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Central Theoretical Council meets in Hanoi Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Theoretical Council has completed a pile of work in 2020, heard a meeting in Hanoi on December 25.