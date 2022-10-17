According to the article, Vietnam, at the 8th place in the list, like its neighbour Laos, is a safe bet in January. The weather is similarly pleasant, dry and sunny – with only slight differences between the north and south. Crowds have yet to arrive post-Christmas, so you've got the chance to experience this uber-popular country in relative peace.

“You'll never get bored of Vietnam's varied cities: Hoi An, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Hue, the perfect city for cycling enthusiasts,” the article said.

It said natural beauty is around every corner in Vietnam, too. There's Ha Long Bay and the lesser-known Lan Ha Bay, both accessible from Cat Ba Island, and one of the world's biggest caves, Hang Son Doong.

At the top of the Wanderlust’s list is Norway, followed by Malé (the Maldives) and Los Angeles (the US)./.

VNA