The business and financial news site CNBC says Vietnam expects to see a GDP growth rate of between 6% and 6.5% in 2024 on the back of robust imports and exports, as well as stronger manufacturing activity.

It said the optimism in the Vietnamese market has also led to a more than 14% surge in foreign direct investments last year compared with 2022.

An expert of VinaCapital Group was cited as saying now is the right time for investors to enter Vietnam stocks. The average daily trading volume in Vietnam has gone from 500 million USD a year ago to about a billion dollars daily today.

A Maybank Securities Vietnam expert suggested investors also be bullish on Vietnam’s e-commerce sector as the country is seeing 20-30% year-on-year growth every year./.

VNA