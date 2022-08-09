It recommended December-March, when the weather is "pleasant," as the ideal time to visit the long, sandy beaches of Vietnam.

It particularly recommended Quy Nhon, the beach resort town on the south-central coast. "Long a staid domestic destination, beautiful beach-flanked Quy Nhon has acquired hipster mojo and is tipped as the next Da Nang."

The magazine also advised tourists to explore Ninh Binh, famous for paddleboat tours through limestone karsts and paddy rice fields.

In the Central Highlands, Da Lat, a summer retreat of the French during the colonial period, is well known for adventure sports such as trekking, mountain biking and rafting, it said.

A lesser-known destination in the northwest not to be missed is Dien Bien Phu, which used to be a major battlefield during the war, it said. "The province is developing eco-tourism and offering indigenous village homestays amid stunning forested landscapes and Hmong culture."

Other destinations on the list are Thailand, India, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines./.

VNA