InterNations, a community of people working abroad and with more than 4.5 million members in 420 global cities, has released a report on the Best & Worst Places for Expats in 2022.



The rankings surveyed 11,970 people working in 52 countries and territories. The criteria revolved around 5 categories: quality of life, life stability, work, personal finances, and essential needs.



Vietnam is 7th globally in best place for expats. According to InterNations, it ranks top in the personal finances index. Four out of five expats in the country, or 80 percent, rate the cost of living positively, compared to 45 percent globally.



Most foreign workers, the survey found, come to Vietnam to work in education, manufacturing, and advertising, marketing, and communications.



Mexico leads the world as the most ideal place for expats to work. Other Asian destinations in the top 10 include Indonesia, Taiwan (China), Thailand, and Singapore./.

VNA