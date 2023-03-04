Destinations Breathtaking Nha Trang sea Nha Trang beach city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa is home to many historical and cultural sites from the ancient Champa civilisation between the 4th and 13th centuries AD. Together with Ha Long Bay, it has been named among the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Travel Revenue from tourists reaches over 3.6 billion USD in two months Total revenue from domestic and foreign tourists in the first two months of 2023 reached 85.6 trillion VND (over 3.6 billion USD), the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) reported on March 2.