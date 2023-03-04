Vietnam among best locations for family holidays
Vietnam is among the top six best Asian destinations for a family holiday in a list made by the New Zealand Herald.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is among the top six best Asian destinations for a family holiday in a list made by the New Zealand Herald.
According to the daily, Vietnam is better suited to families with teens who are still willing to go on holiday with their parents.
It noted that the country represents an excellent budget destination.
“Hanoi is a lot of fun to explore, even for younger kids, with attractions like the Temple of Literature, water puppet dances or just wandering and nibbling on street food,” the paper said.
Furthermore, it noted that Ho Chi Minh City offers another level of culture and history, whilst the Mekong Delta is a riot of colours and sounds with a fascinating series of floating markets to explore. Elsewhere, Nha Trang is blessed with sandy beaches and calm waves that are perfect for island hopping, scuba diving, boarding, and waterskiing.
Rounding off the list of the best Asian destinations for family holidays were Singapore, Hong Kong (China), Bali (Indonesia), Japan, and Thailand./.