Health HCM City opens Japanese-standard dialysis centre A dialysis centre meeting Japanese standards in Ho Chi Minh City was put into operation at the local Nguyen Tri Phuong hospital on January 20.

Health People urged to continue pandemic prevention to ensure peaceful Tet The COVID-19 pandemic has been well controlled in Vietnam, but risks of an outbreak are still present, especially with the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday approaching, leading experts to warn that people need to strictly abide by preventive regulations.

Health Increasing illegal border crossings fuel risk of COVID-19 transmission: Minister Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long warned on January 20 about the “very high” risk of COVID-19 transmission caused by the “extremely complicated” incidence of illegal border crossings as the Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) nears.

Health Volunteers receive second shots of Nanocovax vaccine Twenty volunteers received the second shots of Nanocovax - a Vietnam-developed COVID-19 vaccine at the Military Medical University on January 20.