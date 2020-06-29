Vietnam among recipients of RoK’s ODA to fight COVID-19
Vietnamese COVID-19 patients recover on June 29 (Photo: VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – Vietnam will be among the developing countries to receive official development assistance (ODA) totaling 36 billion won (nearly 30 million USD) this year from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to fight COVID-19 and accelerate their sustainable development, according to the RoK’s Foreign Ministry.
A press release of the ministry said besides Vietnam, other recipients include Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia, Colombia and Cambodia, adding the money is to intensify the RoK’s humanitarian assistance and medical cooperation.
The decision on this effect was made on the basis of the comprehensive consideration of the priorities in the RoK’s policies, it said and added that the country will consider whether to increase the recipients of the assistance depending on the cooperation need.
The same day, the RoK announced it recorded another 42 COVID-14 cases, bringing the national total to 12,757./.