Society Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city on June 29 commissioned a hotline to support the protection of children and adolescents from sexual abuse.

Society Heroin trafficker arrested in Dien Bien Police of the northwestern province of Dien Bien on June 29 arrested a man for trafficking three bricks of heroin.

Society “For a Green Vietnam” video contest launched The portal of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and the French Development Agency (AFD) co-launched the “For a Green Vietnam” video contest in Hanoi on June 29.

Society Deputy PM checks Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line project Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh conducted a fact-finding tour on June 29 to the construction site of the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line, one of the projects in HCM City using official development assistance (ODA).