Vietnam among seven economic wonders of worried world: Financial Times
A writing published by the London-based Financial Times on September 26 described Vietnam as one of the seven economic wonders of a worried world.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – A writing published by the London-based Financial Times on September 26 described Vietnam as one of the seven economic wonders of a worried world.
It noted in periods of gloom like this one, when commentators see nothing but faults in most countries, it is worth highlighting the few that defy the prevailing pessimism. The seven that stand out in a world tipping towards recession and higher inflation are Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Greece, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.
They share some combination of relatively strong growth, moderate inflation or strong stock market returns – compared with other countries.
The writing said the least surprising name on the list is Vietnam, adding that by investing heavily in the infrastructure required of a manufacturing export power, and opening its doors, Vietnam is growing at nearly 7%, the fastest pace in the world.
For the remaining economies, the article also analysed factors that help them steer clear of a global economic recession.
It held that any of these economies could falter, but these nations are already among the top performing stock markets this year. Amid well-founded worry about global prospects, a new set of winners is emerging./.
