World 36th ASEAN-Japan forum held online Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN SOM Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung and Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Mori Takeo co-chaired the 36th ASEAN – Japan Forum on May 27.

World CPV’s leadership in national construction under spotlight in Russia Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam has fruitfully cooperated with other ASEAN member nations, and established dialogues with many international partners, including the US, China, the European Union (EU) and Russia, heard a recent symposium.

World COVID-19 infections among children in Malaysia cause for concern COVID-19 infections among children and infants is a cause for concern as they have become the group most at risk after the elderly, Malaysia’s Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has told a press conference updating coronavirus situation in the country.