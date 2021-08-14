Society Da Nang to halt all activities for seven days to curb COVID-19 The central city of Da Nang is going to suspend all activities for seven days, starting August 16, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Society COVID-19 pandemic increases unemployment rate The COVID-19 pandemic has had great impact on the labour market, with an increase in the unemployment rate, according to the Department of Employment of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA). ​

Society 200 Germany-made ventilators arrive in HCM City A flight of Vietjet Air transporting 200 ventilators from Germany landed in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on August 13 to help hospitals in COVID-19 hotspots fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Vietnamese youth speaks at Conference on Disarmament session For the first time, a representative of Vietnamese youth has attended and delivered a speech at a special plenary session held by the Conference on Disarmament (CD) on the occasion of the International Youth Day (August 12).