After both Australia and Vietnam reopened their borders, the number of Australians travelling Vietnam has risen considerably.

Compared to June, the number of Australian arrivals in Vietnam in July rose by about 8,200, but fell by nearly 10,000 from the same month in 2019.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, New Zealand ranked first in the top 10 destinations for Australian tourists, with over 96,000 arrivals. On the average, Australians spend 19 days for each trip abroad.

In July, there were nearly one million international departures from Australia, a monthly increase of over 87,000 from June. However, the figure represented a fall of nearly 59 percent from that in July 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the bureau reported./.

