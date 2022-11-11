The 10 most searched international destinations include Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Hoi An, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Hue, and Phan Thiet.

According to data from the travel tracking tool Google Destination Insights, the searchers are mainly from the US, Australia, Singapore, India, South Korea, Japan, UK, Malaysia, and Thailand. Lan and Germany.

Notably, the search volume from the Indian market this year is rising quickly, three times in October compared to July, and two times compared to August.

With the increasing frequency of flights connecting major cities between the two countries, India is expected to be a potential market for Vietnam in the near future./.

VNA