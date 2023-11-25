According to statistics provided by the immigration agency of the Republic of Kore’s Ministry of Justice, the number of Koreans travelling abroad increased dramatically in the first nine months of 2023, with over 16.2 million tourists going by air, up 382% year-on-year.

The top five countries based on the number of passengers using flights in the January-September period are Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and the US.

The number of Korean tourists visiting Vietnam in the reviewed period sharply surged by 390% compared to the same period in 2022. The central coastal city of Da Nang was the most attractive destination for Korean visitors./.

VNA