World Top 10 international events in 2022 selected by VNA Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, central banks raising interest rates, the global population reaching 8 billion, and the World Cup in Qatar are among the top stand-out international events selected by Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in 2022.

World Indonesia welcomes over 70,000 foreign arrivals ahead of Christmas The Class I Special Immigration Office of Soekarno-Hatta Airport announced on December 23 that 71,416 foreign travellers had entered Indonesia through the airport from December 7-21, ahead of Christmas.

World Website celebrates 50 years of ASEAN-Japan relations The ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) recently launched a special website to mark the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan friendship and cooperation next year.

World Indonesian legislative bodies’ websites highlight leaders' meetings with Vietnamese President The portals of the House of Representatives (dpr.go.id) and the People's Consultative Assembly (mpr.go.id) of Indonesia on December 23 posted articles highlighting the outcomes of the meetings of leaders of the country’s legislative bodies with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc within the framework of his State visit to Indonesia from December 21-23.