Vietnam among top five tourist markets of Singapore
Singapore, which fully reopened in April, hosted more than 107,000 Vietnamese arrivals in the first seven months.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Singapore, which fully reopened in April, hosted more than 107,000 Vietnamese arrivals in the first seven months.
Talking to a reporter from the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper, Keith Tan, Chief Executive Officer at the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said the number of Vietnamese tourists to Singapore is surging and ranked fifth among the international arrivals in the country after Indonesia, India, Australia, and Malaysia.
The ranking is the highest ever achieved by Vietnam so far, he added.
Tan attributed the growth of Vietnamese visitors to the reopening of up to 90% of the air routes between the nations compared to the time before the COVID-19 pandemic. On these routes, about 128 flights are operated weekly.
The STB will coordinate with other competent agencies to minimise the compulsory procedures for entries into Singapore, he said.
In 2019, about 600,000 Vietnamese visited the island nation./.