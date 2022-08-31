Travel Infographic Hanoi among best places to go for fall: CNN Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi has been listed among the 12 best places worldwide to travel in this fall by the US's CNN Travel.

Destinations Cat Ba island an attractive tourist spot Cat Ba archipelago which is offshore of Cat Hai district in the northern port city of Hai Phong comprises 367 islets and boasts white sand beaches and deep clear waters. The site received UNESCO recognition as a world biosphere reserve in 2004. Its Lan Ha Bay was among the most beautiful bays of the world, housing hundreds of magnificent mountains and ancient caves.

Travel Lao Cai autumn festival impresses visitors With a diverse range of activities, including the introduction of new entertainment and tourism offerings, the Bát Xát autumn festival taking place in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai has made impressions on many visitors and also promotes the participation of ethnic minority groups in developing local tourism.

Travel Vietnam records over 1.44 million int’l arrivals in eight months Vietnam has welcomed more than 1.44 million international arrivals in the first eight months of 2022, a 13.7-fold rise from a year earlier, thanks to the reopening to foreign tourists and the resumption of international air routes, data showed.