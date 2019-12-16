Ho Chi Minh City is among the localities that receives the highest amount of remittances in Vietnam, accounting for up to 50% of the country’s total in recent years.

This year, remittance inflow to the southern metropolis has exceeded 4 billion USD and counting.

Year-end is the high season for remittance transfers. As a result, local commercial banks have been providing additional transfer services to meet clients’ demands.

The country’s total remittances this year are expected to amount to 16.7 billion USD, accounting for 6.4% of national GDP structure.

The remittance inflow has soared compared to 26 years ago, from 140 million in 1993 to 16 billion USD in 2018./.

