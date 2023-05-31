Korean tourists have spent money on travel abroad as soon as COVID-19 prevention measures being lifted.

Data from to KB Kookmin Card in January 1 – May 15 showed that in Asia, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Japan and Thailand are particularly popular destinations for Korean tourists with strong growths.

Japan and Vietnam - the two countries chosen by Korean tourists to visit the most, still show their attractiveness, with increases of 222% and 163%, respectively.

The number of air tickets to Vietnam booked by Korean tourists accounted for 12% of the total of air tickets for outbound tours, just after Japan with 52%.

According to KB Kookmin Card, the booking rate of air tickets by Korean holiday-makers increased in all regions, with the highest growth recorded for Asia with a year-on-year surge of 192%./.

VNA