Vietnam among top three leading Asia-Pacific nations in renewable energy shift
Trung Nam Wind Power Plant is inaugurated in Thuan Bac district, Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)
Trung Nam Group energizes the transformer station and the 220/500kV transmission line combined with Trung Nam Thuan Nam solar power. (Photo: VNA)
The solar power plant on the Da Mi reservoir in Binh Thuan province has a capacity of 47.5 MWp. (Photo: VNA)
Field of solar cells at the foot of Cam Mountain of Sao Mai-An Giang Solar Power Plant in the Mekong delta province of An Giang. (Photo: VNA)
The transformer station of Sao Mai-An Giang Solar Power Plant in An Hao commune, Tinh Bien district of An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
The transformer station of Sao Mai-An Giang Solar Power Plant in An Hao commune, Tinh Bien district of An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
The solar power project at Song Hau Surface Water Treatment Plant in Hau Giang province contributes to reducing production costs, saving energy and protecting the environment. (Photo: VNA)
Installing electric propellers at the Dong Hai 1 Wind Power Project in Dong Hai district, Bac Lieu province. (Photo: VNA)
Bac Lieu Wind Power Plant in the province of the same name is built on an area of over 100ha, with a capacity of 99MW, production of about 320 million kW/year. (Photo: VNA)
The Mekong delta province of Bac Lieu plans to develop wind power with a projected capacity of more than 400 MW by 2020 and 1,500 MW by 2030. (Photo: VNA)