Vietnam among world’s 10 friendliest destinations for foreign tourists
Renowned Canadian magazine The Travel recently listed Vietnam among the top 10 friendliest destinations in the world, as voted by foreign tourists.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicForecasts for Vietnam’s economic growth in 2023
Under resolutions issued by the National Assembly and the Government, Vietnam strives to gain an economic growth of 6.5% for 2023.
See more
InfographicHanoi and Hue among best Asia Pacific cities: Travel+Leisure
Vietnam’s capital Hanoi and the central city of Hue were voted in the top 10 in the “best cities” category at the Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023 held by US travel magazine Travel+Leisure.
InfographicForeign arrivals to Vietnam up over 12-fold
Vietnam welcomed nearly 4.6 million international arrivals in the first five months of this year, an increase of 12.6-fold from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicBooking.com names Vietnam’s top 10 friendliest destinations
The world’s leading digital travel brand, Booking.com, has recently named the top 10 friendliest destinations in Vietnam.
Infographic(interactive) Vietnam among 10 best destinations to visit in East Asia
Renowned Canadian travel site The Travel has ranked Vietnam in the fifth place on a list of the top 10 most attractive destinations in East Asia.
InfographicSa Pa among world’s 50 most beautiful small towns
Leading US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has included Sa Pa town in the northwestern province of Lao Cai on a list of the 50 most beautiful small towns in the world.