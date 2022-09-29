Business Construction starts on Long Thanh airport’s flight management works Work started on September 29 on flight management works – the component Project No.2 in the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport Project in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Business Vietnam to become “new Asian tiger”: Italian journal Vietnam may become a “new tiger” in Asia, commented Italy’s La Repubblica daily after the World Bank raised the Southeast Asian country’s growth forecast.

Business Binh Duong posts nearly 8 billion USD in trade surplus The southern industrial hub of Binh Duong recorded close to 8 billion USD worth of trade surplus in the first nine months of this year, as heard at a September 28 meeting that reviewed the province’s socio-economic growth.

Business Vietnam’s new overseas investments surge 2.31-fold in nine months Vietnamese enterprises have invested over 347.3 million USD in 80 new projects in the first nine months of 2022, rising 2.31-fold year on year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).