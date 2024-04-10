Business Vietnam's livestock product exports up in Q1 Vietnam saw a year-on-year increase of 4.8% in livestock product export turnover to 113 million USD in the first quarter, according the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Infographic Over 36,200 new enterprises established in Q1 A total of 36,244 new enterprises were set up in the first quarter of this year with combined registered capital of 332.2 trillion VND (13.3 billion USD), up 6.9% in number and 7% in capital.

Business NA Chairman meets with executives of large Chinese groups National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received executives of large Chinese corporations and companies on April 9 in Beijing within the framework of his official visit to China.