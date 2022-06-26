Vietnam among world’s top 10 for solar power output
According to the Global Electricity Review 2022 by Ember, an independent energy think tank, Vietnam’s solar power generation in 2021 surged by 337% compared to the previous year. The astonishing growth pushed Vietnam to become the world’s 10th largest solar generator.
VNA
VNA
Global Electricity Review 2022 Ember Vietnam’s solar power generation solar generator vietnamplus vietnam news agency
You should also see
InfographicExport growth rate projected to reach 6-7% annually in 2021-2030
A strategy to 2030 sets sustainable targets with a balanced import-export structure in order to sharpen competitive edge and bolster brand development for Vietnamese products. The idea behind the plan is to raise Vietnam’s position in the global supply chain and serve as momentum for sustainable economic development. The target has been set at an average export growth rate of 6-7% to 2030.
See more
InfographicKovalevskaya Award 2021 presented to two university professors
Two Vietnamese university professors were honoured with the Kovalevskaya Award 2021 for their outstanding achievements in applied sciences at a recent ceremony.
InfographicFive Vietnamese named in world's top 10,000 scientists
Five Vietnamese have been named in the list of the world’s top 10,000 scientists, which was recently released by the US’s PLOS Biology Journal.
InfographicDigital transformation index rankings in 2020 for ministries, branches
Digital transformation index (DTI) rankings in 2020 for Vietnam's ministries and branches.
InfographicMade-in-Vietnam satellite Nanodragon launched into outer space
Made-in-Vietnam satellite Nanodragon was successfully launched into outer space on November 9, 2021.
Infographic(Interactive) Da Nang leads rankings in digital transformation index in 2020
The central city of Da Nang topped the Digital Transformation Index (DTI) rankings in 2020 for localities nationwide in all three key pillars of digital government, digital economy and digital society.