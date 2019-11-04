Thematic information
Monday, November 4, 2019 - 21:40:11
Vietnam - an active, proactive member of ASEAN
Viet Nam officially became the 7th member of the ASEAN in 1995. Since then Viet Nam has made positive contributions to maintaining internal solidarity, forstering cooperation among member countries.
VNA
Monday, November 04, 2019 16:34
VNA
Vietnam- Japan extensive strategic partnership
The Vietnam-Japan Extensive Strategic Partnership has developed in all areas. Japan is currently the second biggest investor and the fourth largest trading partner of Vietnam.
Rural economy grows steadily
999 delegates officially attend the IX Congress of the VFF
President Ho Chi Minh's testament- invaluable historical document
Vietnam-Malaysia strategic partnership keeps thriving
Vietnam and Malaysia established diplomatic ties on March 30, 1973.
Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership flourishes
Thailand ranks 9th among 132 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.
Economy, Trade - Highlights of Vietnam-Australia relations
Economy, Trade - Highlights of Vietnam-Australia relations
Exemplary followers of late President’s teachings honoured in 2019
Exemplary followers of late President’s teachings honoured in 2019
August Revolution in 1945
The August Revolution is a historic international event that strongly encouraged colonised and oppressed people around the world to commit to the struggle for national independence.