Business An Giang bosters border economy The Mekong Delta province of An Giang, billed as an economic centre that links Ho Chi Minh city, Can Tho city and Cambodia’s Phnom Penh, has paid due attention to developing border trade and logistics infrastructure so as to tap its border economic potential.

Business Corporate bond maturity in 2024 remains high: MoF The volume of corporate bonds maturing in 2024, though lower than that in 2023, is till at a high level, mostly in industries with payment risks such as real estate and renewable energy, according to a report by the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Business Government’s action programme cracks down on illegal fishing A raft of measures to deal with illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing is included in the Government’s freshly issued action programme as the country is striving to clamp down on illegal fishing, or else it will be hit by the European Commission (EC)’s warning card.

Business More efforts needed to maintain export growth to China: Insiders Exporters should further strengthen trade connections and improve the quality of their goods to sustain export growth to China as this is no longer a "lenient" market, said insiders.