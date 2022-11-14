World Cambodian media highlight Vietnamese Prime Minister’s official visit to Cambodia Major press agencies of Cambodia such as the Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP), the National Television, daily newspapers Rasmei Kampuchea and Khmer Times, and e-newspapers have spotlighted Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9, and his activities during the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Phnom Penh from November 8-13.

ASEAN Thailand proposes ideas for regional economic recovery Thailand, the APEC 2022 Chair, is showing close coordination with other countries in Southeast Asia to promote the region’s post-pandemic economic recovery, while proposing initiatives to foster the regional economic recovery, according to Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura.

ASEAN Malaysian expert highly values Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN Vietnam has shown its dynamism in the leadership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said Associate Prof. Dr. Awang Azman Awang Pawi from the Kuala Lumpur-based University of Malaya.

World German media spotlights Chancellor’s trip to Vietnam Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz’s two-day official visit to Vietnam was further in the limelight of German media on November 13.