Politics Infographic Special ASEAN Summit, Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 The Special ASEAN Summit and the Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 were held online with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairing over the events as ASEAN Chair 2020.

Politics Infographic Vietnam launches Level-2 Field Hospital No.3 The Ministry of National Defence made the first public appearance for Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3, which will be deployed to the UN mission in South Sudan, at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 4.