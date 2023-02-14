Vietnam announces 200,000 USD aid to Turkey, Syria after earthquake
Vietnam will provide Turkey and Syria with 100,000 USD each as relief aid to support their recovery efforts following a devastating earthquake on February 6, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh announced on February 14.
Vietnamese rescuers search for victims in Hatay province of Turkey. (Photo: VNA)
The leader unveiled the information in a letter sent to the Presidents of Turkey and Syria, in which he said Vietnamese ministries and agencies will be assigned to take more necessary support measures in the time ahead.
On February 9 and 12, two delegations of 100 military personnel and police officers, along with equipment, were sent to Turkey to join search and rescue operations in the country.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran and Syria have kept a close watch on the situation, sent officials to the sites, supported the rescue teams, contributed one day’s salary, provided essential goods and assisted victims of the natural disasters, among activities./.
