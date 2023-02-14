Politics Minister of Foreign Affairs receives former French Prime Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 14 for former Prime Minister of France Edouard Philippe, who is now Mayor of Le Havre city.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam views Brazil as important partner in South America: ambassador Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa said Vietnam always views Brazil as a major and important partner in South America at a recent meeting with officials of the host country’s state of Goiás.

Politics Vietnam, Bahrain seek to promote partnership Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu has visited Bahrain and co-chaired the first deputy ministerial-level political consultation between the two foreign ministries.