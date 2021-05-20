Health Infographic Vietnam receives 2nd COVAX Covid-19 vaccine shipment Vietnam received the second shipment of 1.682 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX Facility – the global vaccine access mechanism on May 16 afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health.

Localities asked to stay vigilant as COVID-19 already exists in community Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 19 requested all localities to be on high alert as the COVID-19 pandemic is creeping in the community, and stay ready to immediately zone off and quarantine any new infections.

111 new COVID-19 cases recorded on May 19 afternoon Vietnam recorded 111 new COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases and 109 in quarantine sites or sealed-off areas, in the last six hours to 6pm on May 19, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).