Vietnam announces 44 new COVID-19 infections
Collecting samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Additional 44 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Vietnam in the past six hours to 12:00pm on May 20, with all in quarantine facilities or locked-down areas, according to the Ministry of Health.
Among the new cases, 26 were reported in Bac Giang, six in Bac Ninh, four in Dien Bien, two in Hanoi, and one in Da Nang and Thai Nguyen, and four in the Tan Trieu facility of the Vietnam National Cancer Hospital (Hospital K).
The figures brought the national tally to 4,764, including 1,473 imported cases. The number of fatalities is currently 38, while 2,687 patents have recovered fully.
A total of 121,010 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide.
Among active COVID-19 patients, 37 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 29 twice, and 23 thrice.
As the pandemic has become more complicated, people are advised to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.