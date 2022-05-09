Videos First SEA Games medal for Vietnam comes Ngo Phuong Mai became the first medalist for Vietnam at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games in the country after winning a bronze medal in diving on May 8.

Culture - Sports VNA holds photo exhibition on past SEA Games On the afternoon of May 9, the Vietnam News Agency coordinated with the SEA Games 31 Information and Communication Sub-committee to organize a photo exhibition titled "Aspirations for victory".

Videos Artisan makes SEA Games mascots from jackfruit wood An artisan in the ancient village of Duong Lam in Son Tay town, Hanoi, has handcrafted a collection of 31 mascots for SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam’s aspirations for victory A photo exhibition themed "Khat vong chien thang” (Aspirations for victory) opened at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on May 9 as part of activities to welcome the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).