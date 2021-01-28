Business Stock market suffers sharpest fall in history as new COVID-19 cases found Vietnam’s stock market suffered its sharpest drop in history on January 28 as a result of panic selling after new community transmissions of the coronavirus were reported.

Business Animal feed exports poised to hit 1 billion USD mark Vietnam’s animal feed exports would likely touch the 1 billion USD mark in the near future as many large-scale enterprises in the field have continued to expand their production, trade experts have predicted.

Business Vietnam seeks to expand exports to EU via Poland Effectively exploiting the Polish market is one of the ways to help Vietnamese goods make inroads into the EU market, experts told a workshop held by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) on January 28 on the prospects for Vietnam’s exports to the EU through the Polish gateway.

Business HCM City eyes 6.23 billion USD in post-COVID-19 tourism revenue in best-case scenario Ho Chi Minh City aims to earn 144 trillion VND (over 6.23 billion USD) in revenue from tourism in the best-case scenario this year, heard a conference to review the local tourism industry’s performance last year and chalk out key tasks for 2021 on January 27.