Business Vietnam, Colombia enhance economic, trade cooperation The Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela and Colombia recently held a webinar on promoting cooperation in trade, investment and tourism between Vietnam and Colombia.

Business Canadian province has high hopes for stronger economic ties with Vietnam New Consul General of Vietnam to Vancouver (Canada) Nguyen Quang Trung had a virtual meeting with Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Revi Kahlon and Minister of State for Trade George Chow of British Columbia province on April 16.

Business Fisheries sector striving to secure sustainable, responsible development Under Vietnam’s fisheries development strategy to 2030 and vision to 2045, the fisheries sector is applying itself to become an important sector in the country, strongly integrate into the world, develop sustainably and responsibly, and proactively adapt to climate change.

Business US removes Vietnam out of list of currency manipulators The US Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of countries labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision of the administration under President Trump last December.