Politics Virtual ceremony marks 25 years of Vietnam-US ties A virtual ceremony was held in Washington D.C. on the afternoon of July 28 to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties, chaired by Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc.

Politics PM suggests Phu Tho develop digital, urban economies Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc suggested the northern midland province of Phu Tho develop digital, night-time and urban economies during a teleconference with its leaders on July 28.

Politics Prime Minister urges Vietnam, Nigeria to promote economic, trade ties Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc suggested Vietnam and Nigeria step up economic and trade ties after the COVID-19 pandemic passes, during his reception for outgoing Nigerian Ambassador Francis Young Efeduma in Hanoi on July 28.

Politics Party Central Committee Secretariat expels three officials from Party The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee has decided to expel three officials from the Party due to their serious violations of Party regulations and State laws.