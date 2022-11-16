Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics East Sea conference highlights peace, recovery The 14th international conference on the East Sea, themed ‘Peaceful Sea-Solid Recovery’, convened in the central city of Da Nang on November 16, with the participation of nearly 40 speakers from close to 20 nations worldwide.

Politics North-central, central coastal regions need consolidated policies: Party chief Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed the need to consolidate institutions and policies to facilitate the development of the north-central and central coastal regions, while addressing a national conference in Hanoi on November 16.

Politics HCM City, Argentinian provinces boast much potential for stronger ties: official Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received visiting officials from three central provinces of Argentina on November 16, saying that the two sides hold much potential for enhancing cooperation.