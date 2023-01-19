Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Indian state
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai has presented a decision to appoint Velagapudi Kavitha Dutt, Joint Managing Director at Kcp Ltd, as the Honorary Consul of Vietnam to Tamil Nadu state.
Speaking at a ceremony on January 16, the Vietnamese diplomat said the honorary consul will play an important role in promoting economic, tourism, culture cooperation and people-to-people exchange between Vietnam and India in general and Tamil Nadu in particular, and in effectively implementing Vietnam’s citizen protection work in the Indian state.
He expressed his belief that Dutt will well fulfill her duties, contributing to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
For her part, Dutt expressed her honour and pride to be appointed as an honorary consul to represent Vietnam in Tamil Nadu, which is one of the most developed states in India.
She pledged to do her utmost to support the Vietnamese community in the state, contributing to promoting Vietnamese tourism, culture, country and people; and continue to explore cooperation potential between Tamil Nadu and other localities of Vietnam, especially economic cooperation.
KCP Ltd has 80 years of experience in producing cement, sugar, heavy industrial machinery and sophisticated and hi-tech equipment for projects in clean energy, defence, space and nuclear. The firm has also invested 103 million USD in Vietnam, especially in the central province of Phu Yen, mainly in sugar refining and power generation./.