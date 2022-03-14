Politics Vietnamese, Russian foreign ministers hold phone talks on Ukraine situation Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed the conflict in Ukraine in a candid and constructive manner during a phone talk on March 15.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia aim for stronger partnership between capital cities Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang paid a courtesy call on Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng on March 15, during which they discussed ways to strengthen partnerships between the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and Phnom Penh.

Politics Can Tho, France agree to cooperate in various areas Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and French Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Emmanuelle Pavillon Grosser reached consensus on the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in tourism, health care and education during their meeting on March 15.

Politics NA Standing Committee to focus on industry-trade, environment issues during Q&A session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will raise questions on issues under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment during the question-and-answer part of their ongoing ninth session.