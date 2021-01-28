Vietnam appreciates UN Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia’s operations
Vietnam welcomes positive political, security & socio-economic progress in Central Asia despite COVID-19 challenges and hopes the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) will maintain its effective activities in the region, according to Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the Vietnamese mission to the UN.
Addressing the UN Security Council’s online meeting on UNRCCA operations on January 27, Anh expressed support for and appreciated the work of the centre and its head Natalia Gherman, describing the centre as the UN’s role model in promoting preventive diplomacy in the region.
Natalia, who is Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia, reported to the meeting on the centre’s main activities since the council’s session in July 2020.
Specifically, the UNRCCA focused on supporting Central Asian countries in boosting political progress, particularly elections in Kyrgyzstan; responding to the pandemic; preventing terrorism, extreme violence, transnational crimes; adapting to climate change, and increasing women and youths’ engagement in preventive diplomacy.
The centre also continued fostering virtual high-level dialogue between Central African countries and Afghanistan and relevant regional organisations.
UNSC members all showed backing for UNRCCA activities and called on the centre to maintain support for Central Asian countries in response to current challenges./.