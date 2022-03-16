Vietnam approves signing of Vietnam-China agreement on provision of non-refundable aid
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a resolution to approve the inking of an economic and technical cooperation agreement on the provision of non-refundable aid between the Vietnamese and Chinese governments in fiscal year 2020.
Accordingly, the leader of the Ministry of Planning and Investment is tasked with signing the agreement with the Chinese side on behalf of the Vietnamese Government.
The Ministry will report the signing to the Government and coordinate with related Vietnamese and Chinese agencies in implementing the pact./.
