Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Significance of Vietnam being elected to UNESCO intangible cultural heritage committee Vietnam was elected to the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage for the 2022-2026 term, with 120 votes - the highest among elected countries - during the ninth session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention 2003, held in Paris on July 6, 2022.

Politics Vietnam treasures comprehensive partnership with Argentina: PM Vietnam always attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Argentina, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said.

Politics Vietnam - France relations growing in different spheres: Ambassador Vietnam and France have maintained their relations despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic through online talks, the exchange of letters or bilateral meetings, notably the visit to France by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh last November, French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery has said.