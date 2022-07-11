Politics Vietnam treasures comprehensive partnership with Argentina: PM Vietnam always attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Argentina, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said.

Politics Vietnam - France relations growing in different spheres: Ambassador Vietnam and France have maintained their relations despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic through online talks, the exchange of letters or bilateral meetings, notably the visit to France by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh last November, French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery has said.

Politics Quang Ninh ensures security for third ABAC meeting The People's Committee of northern province of Quang Ninh province on July 11 held a meeting on preparation for the third meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC 3), which will be held from July 26-29 in Ha Long city.

Politics Meeting looks into strategy on building, perfecting rule-of-law socialist State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on July 11 between the standing board of the steering committee for the strategy on building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with a vision towards 2045, and the Government’s Party Civil Affairs Committee.