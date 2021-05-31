Vietnam, Argentina seek ways to strengthen bilateral ties
The 8th Vietnam-Argentina political consultation is held via videoconference. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung and his Argentine counterpart Pablo Anselmo Tettamanti on May 31 discussed measures to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged views on issues of shared concern.
Co-chairing the 8th Vietnam-Argentina political consultation via videoconference, the two officials briefed each other on COVID-19 and socio-economic situation in their respective countries.
They discussed measures to deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership, established in 2010, in a more sustainable manner in the time ahead.
The two sides agreed to continue with the close cooperation to maintain the growth momentum of the relationship, increase delegation exchanges at the high level when possible, carry forward cooperation mechanisms, and encourage collaboration between ministries, agencies and localities in various forms.
Dung rejoiced at the strong development of bilateral economic and trade ties, saying Argentina has become Vietnam’s second biggest trade partner in Latin America with two-way trade reaching 3.9 billion USD last year.
He thanked Argentina for its technical cooperation, notably a project that aims to improve Vietnam’s forensic anthropology capacity to identify martyrs’ remains in Vietnam.
For his part, Tettamanti affirmed that Vietnam is one of Argentina’s biggest trade partners and a key partner in the South-South cooperation, with a total of 15 projects covering different spheres.
The deputy ministers consented to enhance cooperation in the areas of common interest, and press ahead with negotiations, towards signing a number of agreements to complete the legal framework for the bilateral cooperation in trade, justice, investment, telecommunications, and national defence-security.
They also compared notes on regional and international issues of shared concern, and concurred to further their mutual support in international organisations and multilateral forums of which both Vietnam and Argentina are members such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation./.