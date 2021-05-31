Politics Party official applauds HCM City’s efforts in settling corruption cases Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee Phan Dinh Trac hailed Ho Chi Minh City’s efforts in settling corruption cases and their consequences while working with the permanent members of the municipal Party Committee on anti-corruption work on May 29.

Politics PM orders driving back pandemic in key areas Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has highlighted the ultimate goal of protecting people’s health, driving back COVID-19 pandemic, especially in key areas, to ensure socio-economic development and social welfare.

Politics Vietnamese “blue beret” soldiers with aspirations for world peace “Let us live in peace and love. Let us forget the last things”. These words are written on a blackboard at a school in Bentiu town in South Sudan. Just a few words, but they leave a strong impression. They reflect a desire to live in peace, with stability and development, by not only children but all people of South Sudan.

Politics Vietnam wants to deepen ties with Cuban, Russian Parties Vietnam always wishes to deepen relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of Cuba and the United Russia Party.