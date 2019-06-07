At the workshop (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina and the Argentine Chamber of Commerce for Asia on June 6 co-organised a workshop to introduce business cooperation opportunities in Vietnam.In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Xuan Dung said after more than 30 years of reform, Vietnam has reaped remarkable development achievements, with the national gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018 growing 7.08 percent, the highest pace over the past decade.The country’s total export-import value in the year reached 482 billion USD, up 12.2 percent year-on-year, and inflation rate was controlled at 3.54 percent, the diplomat said.Vietnam is a peaceful country with a stable political environment, and a trust-worthy destination for foreign investors, he affirmed, noting that the Vietnamese Government always creates optimal conditions for domestic and foreign firms to operate in the country.Dung lauded progress made in trade ties between Vietnam and Argentina over the past years, with the revenue hitting nearly 3 billion USD in 2018. However, he said, the result has yet to match potential of the two countries.He stressed that following the visit to Vietnam by Argentine President Mauricio Parci last February and the signing of a joint statement affirming commitments of the two countries to further enhancing the bilateral economic and trade ties, businesses of both sides should step up their connectivity by exchanging delegations and participating in commercial events and trade fairs in each country.Dung used the occasion to make a brief on necessary procedures for foreign investors in Vietnam.Representatives of the Argentine Chamber of Commerce for Asia and Argentine businesses shared experience in trade activities with Vietnamese partners.-VNA