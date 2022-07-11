Vietnam, Argentine seek ways to foster comprehensive partnership
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Argentinean counterpart Santiago Andrés Cafiero agreed on orientations and measures to enhance the comprehensive partnership between the two countries during their talks in Hanoi on July 11.
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Argentinean counterpart Santiago Andrés Cafiero signed a cooperation agreement on fighting trans-national organised crime, and another on human trafficking prevention, control and investigation, and victim support and protection. (Photo: VNA)
Son affirmed the significance of the first visit to Vietnam by Cafiero as Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina, saying Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Argentina, and wishes to deepen ties on the basis of the potential and strengths of both sides.
He spoke highly of the two countries’ coordination and support at international organisations and multilateral forums, suggesting they step up collaboration at the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation, the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation and South-South cooperation.
The minister said that as Argentina is holding the rotating presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), it should promote its cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to which Vietnam is a member.
For his part, Santiago Cafiero noted that the Argentine government hopes for stronger relations with Vietnam, and agreed that the two countries should maintain close coordination to consolidate and expand cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, for the sake of their people and to contribute to the settlement of global challenges, including food and energy crises, and climate change.
The ministers shared the view that the bilateral comprehensive partnership has been consolidated and strengthened, and the two sides have effectively maintained existing cooperation mechanisms as well as in-person and online meetings at all levels amid COVID-19.
Two-way trade expanded from 875 million USD in 2011 to 4.5 billion USD last year. Vietnam is Argentina’s third largest trade partner in Asia and a key partner in the South-South cooperation pact. Meanwhile, Argentina is Vietnam’s third largest trade partner in Latin America.
The officials reached a consensus on measures to deepen cooperation in a range of areas, from politics and diplomacy to economy, trade, agriculture, science-technology, and culture-sports-tourism.
They also concurred to expand the collaboration in other potential areas like oil and gas, renewable energy, space research and maintaining supply chains, especially in food and foodstuff.
The two sides will also effectively maintain political consultation at a deputy ministerial level, and the Vietnam-Argentina inter-governmental committee on cooperation in economy, trade and investment, while coordinating to organise activities marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (October 25, 1973).
After the talks, the ministers signed a cooperation agreement on fighting trans-national organised crime, and another on human trafficking prevention, control and investigation, and victim support and protection.
While in Vietnam, Santiago Cafiero paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument in Hanoi.
He also met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, and visited some historical and cultural sites in the capital./.