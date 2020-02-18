Vietnam art, culture featured in Hungary
An exhibition featuring Vietnamese art and culture is being held in Székesfehérvár city, Hungary.
Visitors at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The event was part of the activities to mark the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties (February 3) and 45th anniversary of the liberation of the south of Vietnam and national reunification (April 30).
Works by famous Hungarian sculptor Farkas Aladár on Vietnam’s late President Ho Chi Minh and its struggle against the US imperialists have drawn great attention from visitors.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Tien Thuc thanked the Hungarian government and people, especially war veterans, for their support for Vietnam’s past anti-US struggle.
He highly valued the role of members of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association, overseas Vietnamese students and the Vietnamese community in Hungary in fostering the two countries’ relations.
According to Botz László, Chairman of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association, many core members of the association are Hungarian veterans who supported Vietnam during the wartime.
He asserted that the Hungarians have always held special affection for Vietnam.
The exhibition is open to visitors until early March./.