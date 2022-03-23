Culture - Sports Vietkings honours youngest writer of fiction in English With the English-Vietnamese bilingual series for children "Star Team: A Quest For The Greatest Power ", Nguyen Hanh Phuong has been named Vietnam's youngest writer of fiction in English by the Vietnam Record Association, Vietkings.

Culture - Sports Exhibition honours Vietnamese women, nation and love Portraits of outstanding Vietnamese women, together with paintings praising the beauty of the country and love, are being displayed at an exhibition in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Hai Phong finalising preparations as SEA Games host of rowing, canoeing The northern port city of Hai Phong has been promptly finalizing preparations as the host city of rowing and canoeing events during the 31st Southeast Asian Games which will kick start in Vietnam in mid-May.