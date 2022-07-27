Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day to kick off this September
Illustrative photo (Source: aitech.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The 2022 Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day (AI4VN), with its theme spotlighting economic recovery and future shaping, is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on September 22.
AI4VN is an annual programme of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) since 2018. Its series of events pull together a wide range of stakeholders in the AI community, from policy makers and technology corporations to researchers and university students.
A press conference on its 2022 edition held in Hanoi on July 27 informed that the Vietnamese online newspaper VnExpress will coordinate with the Aus4Innovation programme to implement the series. Aus4Innovation is a 10 million AUD development assistance programme being enacted under the Vietnam-Australia innovation partnership.
Three discussion sessions on AI solutions in banking-finance, human resources, and production will be held before a plenary one. The plenary session is slated for September 23, delving into the development of an AI ecosystem to apply and improve the quality of life; and solutions to help businesses break through with AI technology.
There will also be an exhibition introducing typical AI products, treating visitors to hand-on experiences and connecting potential partners.
Kim Wimbush, Programme Director for Aus4Innovation, said the potential for Vietnam to develop its AI community remains tremendous. The sponsorship for AI4VN 2022 aims to help promote and strengthen the development of the country’s AI ecosystem, he added.
Bui Thanh Van from VnExpress, who is head of the AI4VN 2022 organising board emphasised the AI Awards 2022 as a highlight of this year.
Van said the awards honour outstanding AI products and solutions in business and life. It is open for submissions from July to September.
The AI Tech Matching will connect and support the development of potential AI products from the awards and competitions held within the AI4VN 2022’s framework, with total investment amounting to 60,000 AUD./.