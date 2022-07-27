Sci-Tech Binh Dinh hosts two international astrophysics workshops Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam) convened two international workshops on astrophysics in Quy Nhon city, the south-central province of Binh Dinh, on July 25.

Sci-Tech Tech Art helps preserve Vietnam’s cultural, artistic heritage values A “Tech Art” village (Tech Art) opened on July 25 in Hanoi as part of a series of activities to mark National Innovative Entrepreneurship Day (Techfest Vietnam 2022).

Sci-Tech Phu Yen holds potential to has UNESCO geopark: experts Phu Yen boasts potential to build a geopark accredited by the UNESCO, said experts at a conference held in the south-central province on July 23 regarding international cooperation for the local development of a geopark and sustainable tourism.

Sci-Tech Localities urged to develop data sharing mechanism Cities and provinces across Vietnam will need to develop a database system and data sharing mechanism among State management agencies to develop e-government as part of an effort to become smart cities, experts said.