At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

The 2019 Vietnam artificial intelligence day (AI4VN) is scheduled to take place on August 15 and 16 in Hanoi, featuring exhibitions, workshops, and performance of advanced technologies.Speaking at a press conference on July 31, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy said AI4VN aims to promote AI development in Vietnam via connecting members of the ecosystem like research institutes, technology companies, and startups.As part of the event, a series of workshops on AI in tourism, health, education, and finance, among others, are set to take place with the participation of Vietnamese and foreign experts, businessmen and researchers.Visitors will be treated to exhibitions and the showcase of new technologies including self-driving cars and robots.In Vietnam, AI is listed among advanced technologies for prioritised investment in development. The Government considers it a spearheaded factor of the fourth Industrial Revolution.-VNA