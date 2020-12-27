Vietnam – ASEAN Youth Festival kicks off in Hanoi
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee opened the Vietnam – ASEAN Youth Festival in Hanoi on December 27.
At the event (Photo: tienphong.vn)
The event reviewed ASEAN cooperation activities run throughout the year and offered an opportunity for regional youth to get together. It featured tents depicting ten ASEAN member states under the theme of “Cohesive and Responsive”, ASEAN folk games, a conference on Vietnam’s achievements as ASEAN 2020 Chair, and a musical concert.
In his opening speech, HCYU Central Committee First Secretary Nguyen Anh Tuan said the union held six cooperation activities for young people in the region in 2020.
He said they included the ASEAN Youth Leaders’ Conference, which finalised the Joint Statement of ASEAN Youth Ministers on Enhancing Youth Cooperation for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community that shaped youth development and collaboration for 2021 – 2025.
Tuan also mentioned the implementation of the ASEAN young diplomats exchange programme and the organisation of the 5th ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs' Carnival.
These activities affirmed the strong commitment of Vietnam and other member states in building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community, the official stressed.
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu said the strength and future of the bloc are in the hands of the younger generation, advising youths prepare themselves with knowledge and skills needed for the 4th Industrial Revolution./.