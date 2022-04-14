Vietnam - Asia digital transformation summit slated for May
The Vietnam - Asia Digital Transformation Summit (Vietnam - Asia DX Summit) 2022 is set to take place on May 24 - 25, aiming to create chances for connecting localities with tech firms, and Vietnam with other Asian countries in this regard.
The event, co-organised by the Vietnam Software & IT Services Association (VINASA) and the Ministry of Information and Communications, will be held both in person in Hanoi and virtually via communication channels of VINASA.
VINASA Chairman Nguyen Van Khoa said on April 14 that the summit looks to gather resources from multiple sides to accelerate national digital transformation and create complete digital ecosystems that suit Vietnamese organisations and businesses.
Vu Phuong Thao, Director of VINASA’s department for enterprise development services, said the summit will feature 22 panel discussions on four topics, namely digital government, digital enterprises, digital economy - digital society, and international experience in digital transformation.
Fringe activities include an exhibition on outstanding digital transformation platforms and solutions, a training programme for small- and medium-sized enterprises, a talk with experts, and a programme to connect agencies, localities, and domestic and foreign firms in digital transformation, she added.
The event is expected to draw 3,000 guests participating in person and over 10,000 others via videoconference./.